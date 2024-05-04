94-year-old Villager’s wild ride ends with crash into ambulance

A 94-year-old Villager’s wild ride ended with her vehicle crashing into the back of an ambulance.

The Village of Springdale woman was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after her blue 2023 Hyundai Tucson utility vehicle at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday crashed into the rear of an ambulance from The Villages Public Safety Department, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crew member driving the ambulance said that the Villager had been eastbound on El Camino Real near the intersection of Enrique Drive when she “nearly caused three head-on collisions with vehicles.” The Villager was behind the ambulance when she accelerated and crashed into the back of it.

The Villager told an investigator from FHP that she had been released from the hospital shortly before the accident. She was suffering from a concussion and “was unaware she was involved in a crash,” the report said.

She was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.