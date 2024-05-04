Barry Lee Hoch

Barry Lee Hoch, 78, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2014 at UF Health The Villages Hospital in The Villages, Florida.

Barry was born July 18, 1945 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to the late Lee Revere Hoch and Margaret Romaine (Smith) Hoch.

He graduated from Millersville University of Pennsylvania. While attending school, he met his wife, Flora Jeanne, and they were married on February 15, 1969. Barry was a retired Teacher who had taught at Conestoga High School in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. For nearly twenty years, he owned and operated a driving school, teaching hundreds of new drivers in suburban Philadelphia. He retired and moved to Florida from Downingtown, Pennsylvania in 2004.

He was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church of The Villages, Florida. He enjoyed greeting residents and visitors at various gatehouse entrances at The Villages. He was an avid traveler, enjoyed camping in various motor homes over the years. At home, he enjoyed gardening, especially tending to his collection of rose bushes.

Barry is survived by his loving son: Jason B. Hoch of Hopkinton, MA; and a much beloved grandson: Knox Hoch of Ft. Myers, FL; a sister: Bonnie Lenkner and her husband George of Pennsylvania and three nephews Kevin Lenkner, George Lenkner and Lee Lenkner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife of 54 years, Flora Jeanne Hoch.