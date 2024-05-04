89.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 4, 2024
CDD 4 supervisor to host Q&A session Monday evening

By Staff Report
Don Deakin

A Community Development District 4 supervisor will host a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 6 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

“The purpose of Q&A meetings is to provide residents with opportunities to ask questions, get answers, share their concerns, offer suggestions, and address rumors,” said Supervisor Don Deakin. “Although most of us are retired, our active schedules make it difficult for some residents to attend District Board meetings during the day; so, the Q&A meetings are held in the evenings, starting at 7 p.m. Arrive when you can and depart when you need to.”

These Q&A meetings provide an informal setting with no agenda, no speaking time limits, no microphones, but may sometimes include scheduled guest speakers.

Q&A meetings are open to the public. A variety of topics will be on the table, including but not limited to:

  • CDD 4
  • Amenity Authority Committee
  • The Villages
  • Marion County

For more information: Call or text Supervisor Don Deakin at his personal cell phone at (352) 445-0181; or send an email to DRDeakin@aol.com

