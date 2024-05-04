Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice

This week, we memorialized those lost in the line of duty at the Florida Sheriffs Association’s annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. My heart breaks for the families of these heroes and we must never forget their courage and sacrifice.

As Florida’s Attorney General and the wife of a law enforcement officer, I understand the challenges our heroes face on a daily basis—working long hours and not knowing what awaits them every time they leave home.

I also know the worry the families of these deputies struggle with almost daily. In fact, it’s always in the back of our minds that our loved ones who serve may not return home.

Their service requires strength, courage and selflessness. It is a dangerous job, but one that is absolutely essential to ensuring Floridians can live in a free and safe society, under a rule of law.

Without these brave men and women, our state and country would fall into anarchy. The uniform and badge they wear carries the heavy weight of their vow to protect and serve. They know that their actions during an emergency may be the difference between life and death for a citizen they serve, their law enforcement partner or even themselves.

In Florida, we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others and support each other as we grieve these heroes.

To everyone who has served in law enforcement, and to their families, thank you. God bless you, our great state and those who sacrifice for it.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.