Robert Parrish Barrett

Robert Parrish Barrett, age 77, passed away May 1, 2024. Robert was born in Washington, DC on February 13, 1947 to the late Norma Freeman Barrett and the late Alden Parrish Barrett.

Bob graduated from McDonogh Boarding School in Baltimore, MD and Lambuth College in Jackson, TN. He was a proud member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity in college and valued the relationships and experiences it brought to his life. Bob also served in the National Guard Reserve.

Bob had a long successful career working as a Manufacturers’ Representative in the Commercial Kitchen Equipment Industry. For a number of years he proudly shared a business, Barrett Associates, with his father, continuing the business after his father passed. Bob went on to create Mid-Atlantic Marketing with a partner, completing his career with Squire Associates and retiring at the age of 70.

Bob was a kind and gentle man who mentored so many on his journey. He was the man that could always make you smile, and you could always count on him to be there to lend a hand. Bob lived life to the fullest, traveling extensively for business and with family and friends over the years. He also enjoyed waterskiing, snow skiing, hiking and was always up for playing a round golf. His favorite sport was boating on the Port Tobacco and Potomac Rivers, stopping along the way to enjoy blue crabs at local crab houses in Southern Maryland where he resided until his retirement to Florida.

Bob loved doing yard work and cutting grass. He always said it cleared his head and gave him time to think, reflect and even strategize for business.

Bob’s memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 51 years, Terry Louise Barrett; his beloved son Robert Parrish Barrett, Jr.; daughter-in-law Heather Lyn Barrett; granddaughters Camryn and Carsen Barrett; and sister Bonnie Audna Barrett.

Bob will be greatly missed and always remembered as a kind man who was full of life.