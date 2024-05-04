88.4 F
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Suspect allegedly steals more than $1,200 in merchandise at Walmart

By Staff Report
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,200 in merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Kirt Clark, 42, of Clermont, was arrested after fleeing the store in a silver Ford Escape at about 8:30 am. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark, who had been convicted of armed robbery in 2021 in Lake County, was suspected of stealing $705 in merchandise, including a sports watch and a standing mixer valued at $300.

During a traffic stop, the merchandise was found in Clark’s vehicle and the sports watch was on his wrist.

Clark was driving on a suspended license and found to be in possession of marijuana.

In addition, a loss prevention agent at Walmart showed deputies video surveillance from an April 21 incident in which Clark is suspected of stealing $535 in items, including another $300 standing mixer. He had evaded capture in that incident.

Clark was taken into custody on multiple charges and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

