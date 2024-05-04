77.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Villager gets two holes-in-one during golf game

By Staff Report

A Villager accomplished an incredible feat when she got two holes-in-one during a game of golf.

Sharon Testerman of the Village of Lynnhaven scored the pair of lucky aces on April 3 while golfing at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course.

Sharon Testerman was shocked to get two holes-in-one during a single game of golf.

She was playing with a Wednesday group of ladies called The Desperate Golfers.

Her husband Tim figured the odds of getting two holes-in-one in a single game are 68 million to one.

The Testermans are from Northern Kentucky.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

Photos