Villager to enroll in anger management after attack on dog walker over politics

A Villager has been ordered into anger management after an attack on a dog walker over politics.

Terence Childers, 60, of the Village of Silver Lake, has been ordered into an eight-hour anger management course and must surrender his Bowie knife as the result of the 2023 attack. He was allowed to enter into the pre-trial intervention contract this past month in Lake County Court. If he completes the terms of the contract, the charges against him will be dropped.

The dog walker was out for a stroll at about 10:30 a.m. June 2, 2023 on Truman Avenue when Childers exited his home at 722 Truman Ave. and began arguing with the other man about “political differences,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Childers began yelling profanities and punched the dog walker in the chest. Childers pulled out a large silver Bowie knife from a holding case and told the other man he wanted to “cut his head off.”

The other man fled with his dog and called law enforcement.

Police officers went to the home of Childers, who had been arrested in 2022 in an attack on his girlfriend who left him at a bar. Childers immediately attempted to order the officers to stay off his property. He resisted their efforts to place him in handcuffs. He was found to be in possession of the large silver Bowie knife. It was seized as potential evidence.

The Kentucky native was arrested on charges of assault, battery and resisting arrest.