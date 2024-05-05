84.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 5, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Deborah Diana Lehner

Deborah Diana Lehner 1956 to 2024. She had a passion for big cats. She collected nik-naks and pictures of all kinds of big cats. She loved her fur babies and her girls more then anything. She loved to go fishing and do crossword puzzles . She had a spit fire personality and the red hair to go along with it.

She will be greatly missed by her family which include her husband, Kenneth Lehner “Kenny”of Lady Lake. Her 3 daughters , Nina Wright of Leesburg. Misty Rowland of Leesburg. And Amy Wright also of Leesburg. And she had 1 step son Joe “Rickie” Wright also of Leesburg. She has 7 grandchildren Alexis, Anthony,Juliana, Joey, Lacy, Timmy, And Zack and she also has 5 great grandchildren 4 of which are brand new that she just got to meet not long ago.

Her family will miss her greatly and will always cherish their memories they have of Diane and will never forget the love she had for them

” Truly loved greatly missed and never forgotten until we meet again. We love you Mom! Rest easy and watch over us . God knows we are gonna need it

