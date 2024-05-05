Dragon Boaters bring home medals from competition in Tampa Bay

Two Grand Masters Dragon Boat club teams, the Leatherneck Warriors and the Silver Dragons, participated in April at the Tampa Bay International Dragon Boat Festival at Rocky Point Lagoon.

The 450-meter races, featuring both 10 and 20 person boats, were a challenge well met by the dedicated paddlers on these teams with all championship race finish times just over the two-minute mark.

The Leatherneck Warriors Senior 10 mixed team won silver with a time of 2:13.73 missing the gold by 8/10 of a second. The Silver Dragons Senior 20 women’s boat also earned silver with a time of 2:19.21, and the Senior 20 mixed race resulted in a bronze medal for the Leatherneck Warriors at just 2:03.49. They were followed by the Silver Dragons coming in at 2:16.97

The GMDBC teams paddle for competition and for pleasure. If you are interested in learning more about dragon boating in The Villages, visit gmdbc.teamsnapsites.com.