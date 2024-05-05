84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 5, 2024
type here...

When did my party become so involved in such an extreme position?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The moniker of The Ayatollah of Florida is being embraced by DeSantis. I am not in favor of abortion on demand. But, the six week time frame is equivalent to banning abortion. Why six weeks? How about six days or minutes? The clock starts after a missed menstrual cycle. Exception? Rape, incest, or human trafficking, But only if a police report is filed before 15 weeks of pregnancy. Age is not justly included in this law and minors are considered women. Women are half the population of America. This legal jargon essentially puts all of the onus on women at a critical time in their lives. The reasons for these laws restricting women’s medical care are several. It assumes women casually get an abortion. It assumes women should be at the mercy of the state for their medical decisions. It assumes women are not capable of deciding medical care for themselves. And it assumes a higher power is the reason for this law.
An additional problem is, these restrictive laws are evolving. Arizona, Texas, and other states are an example of what DeSantis and the current legislature has in store for Florida. When did my party become so involved in this extreme position where individuals rights are restricted to conform to another person’s values? I think I am not alone in questioning my party leaders motives and intentions.

Bob Black
Village of DeLuna

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why is there such a negative view of little white crosses?

A Village of Alhambra resident is wondering why some Villagers have such a negative view of little white crosses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Where was management when Heron Executive Golf Course was ‘fixed’?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, played the newly repaired Heron Executive Golf Course and was left shaking his head. He wonders who was in charge.

The Villages needs to take control of multi-modal paths

A Village of Pine Hills resident, who bicycles with his wife on the multi-modal paths, describes some recent scary encounters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are headed to dictatorship if Trump is elected again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident begs the “blind cult followers” of Trump to wake up before it’s too late.

Villagers don’t have gates but the Morse family does

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out The Villages is not a true gated community, but the Morse family is living behind gates at their compound.

Photos