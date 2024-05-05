When did my party become so involved in such an extreme position?

To the Editor:

The moniker of The Ayatollah of Florida is being embraced by DeSantis. I am not in favor of abortion on demand. But, the six week time frame is equivalent to banning abortion. Why six weeks? How about six days or minutes? The clock starts after a missed menstrual cycle. Exception? Rape, incest, or human trafficking, But only if a police report is filed before 15 weeks of pregnancy. Age is not justly included in this law and minors are considered women. Women are half the population of America. This legal jargon essentially puts all of the onus on women at a critical time in their lives. The reasons for these laws restricting women’s medical care are several. It assumes women casually get an abortion. It assumes women should be at the mercy of the state for their medical decisions. It assumes women are not capable of deciding medical care for themselves. And it assumes a higher power is the reason for this law.

An additional problem is, these restrictive laws are evolving. Arizona, Texas, and other states are an example of what DeSantis and the current legislature has in store for Florida. When did my party become so involved in this extreme position where individuals rights are restricted to conform to another person’s values? I think I am not alone in questioning my party leaders motives and intentions.

Bob Black

Village of DeLuna