84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 5, 2024
type here...

Why is there such a negative view of little white crosses?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

So many Villagers have little white crosses on their property. Why is there such a negative view by some who demand this little, tiny white cross be removed from someone’s property?
How did this custom originate?
I thought that that the origin was that a sweet, kind and neighborly resident of The Villages decided that the planting of a little white cross on one’s property signified unity among all Village residents. Possibly those who have the little white crosses planted on their yards will encourage others to follow suit.
Then when all Villagers depart their residence they will gaze upon the little white cross and maintain a vision of it and thoughts of its significance as they go about their business and encounter others.

George H McCollum III
Village of Alhambra

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

When did my party become so involved in such an extreme position?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident wonders when his political party become so involved in such an extreme position when it comes to abortion.

Where was management when Heron Executive Golf Course was ‘fixed’?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, played the newly repaired Heron Executive Golf Course and was left shaking his head. He wonders who was in charge.

The Villages needs to take control of multi-modal paths

A Village of Pine Hills resident, who bicycles with his wife on the multi-modal paths, describes some recent scary encounters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are headed to dictatorship if Trump is elected again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident begs the “blind cult followers” of Trump to wake up before it’s too late.

Villagers don’t have gates but the Morse family does

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out The Villages is not a true gated community, but the Morse family is living behind gates at their compound.

Photos