Why is there such a negative view of little white crosses?

To the Editor:

So many Villagers have little white crosses on their property. Why is there such a negative view by some who demand this little, tiny white cross be removed from someone’s property?

How did this custom originate?

I thought that that the origin was that a sweet, kind and neighborly resident of The Villages decided that the planting of a little white cross on one’s property signified unity among all Village residents. Possibly those who have the little white crosses planted on their yards will encourage others to follow suit.

Then when all Villagers depart their residence they will gaze upon the little white cross and maintain a vision of it and thoughts of its significance as they go about their business and encounter others.

George H McCollum III

Village of Alhambra