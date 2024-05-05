Wildwood woman jailed after impersonating sister during traffic stop

A Wildwood woman remained behind bars this weekend after she was jailed for impersonating her sister during a traffic stop in 2022.

Joyce Evelyn Rose Foster, 23, was arrested on a warrant last month charging her with criminal use of personal information, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a driver’s license, and driving while license suspended.

Foster’s sister learned that Foster’s black Toyota passenger car had been pulled over on April 14, 2022 when Foster was at the wheel and a four-year-old child was riding as a passenger, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The license plate was expired and Foster claimed the car belonged to her sister and had no registration. Foster handed the police officer her sister’s driver’s license, which she had stolen from her sister. Foster received tickets, in her sister’s name, for no motor vehicle registration and for not having the child in a proper child restraint seat.

When the sister learned about the incident, she contacted law enforcement and explained that Foster has repeatedly stolen her driver’s license. The sister said she wanted to see Foster prosecuted. The sister said she learned about the incident when she received a “Failure to Pay” notice in the mail about the tickets Foster received.

Although the warrant was issued in June 2022, Foster avoided arrest until she was picked up last month by the Leesburg Police Department.