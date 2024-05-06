88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 6, 2024
type here...

Alligator relaxes near pond in Village of Citrus Grove

By Staff Report

Traci Billingsley shot this photo of an alligator at a pond in the Village of Citrus Grove bordering Southern Oaks Championship Golf Course.

A reader shared this photo of an alligator relaxing by a pond in the Village of Citrus Grove
A reader shared this photo of an alligator relaxing by a pond in the Village of Citrus Grove.

In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly

A Village of Santo Domingo resident warns that climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly. And it could get worse.

Can everyone please stop with all the complaining?

A Village of St. James resident is fed up with all of the complaining from fellow residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Vietnam veterans grateful for community support at pancake breakfast

The members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 are grateful for the community support at the recent pancake breakfast.

Animal welfare activists will be at Gov. Noem’s event in The Villages

A Village of Bonita resident says she and a group of animal welfare activists will be protesting South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s appearance in The Villages.

Why is there such a negative view of little white crosses?

A Village of Alhambra resident is wondering why some Villagers have such a negative view of little white crosses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos