To the Editor:

Whether or not you believe climate change is man-made or not, climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly — affecting coral reefs, leading to higher property values and increasing inequality for vulnerable populations in the state, according to a new global report from the world’s top scientists.

In a recent report by the United Nations on Climate Change, Florida is mentioned multiple times:

•Tidal flooding worsened by sea rise has led to almost $500 million in lost real estate value from 2005 to 2016 in Miami-Dade alone, “and it is likely that coastal flood risks in the region beyond 2050 will increase without adaptation to climate change.”

•Miami-Dade’s efforts to raise roads and build stormwater pumps have raised property values, leading to inequality for vulnerable populations

•Floridians could be forced to retreat from the coast as sea levels rise

•Florida’s coral reefs are bleaching and dying as temperatures rise. As coral reefs die, •Florida could lose up to $55 billion in reef-related tourism money by 2100

Harmful algal blooms along Florida’s west coast spurred by climate change led to massive economic losses.

Only Biden and the Democrats are addressing climate change issues:

•Biden signed the largest climate investment ever into law.

•Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement,

•Biden launched the American Climate Corps.

•Biden protected 26M acres of land and water.

•Biden canceled remaining oil and gas leases in the Arctic and National Wildlife Refuges

•Biden supercharged U.S. clean energy manufacturing.

If Trump wins and implements Project 2025, it will dismantle U.S. climate policy. Project 2025, is a rightwing, climate-denying think tank. that would stop attempts to cut the pollution that is heating the planet and encourage more emissions.

Is that what we want to leave for our children and grandchildren?

Susan Koffman

Village of Santo Domingo