Resident fears potential takeover of coveted water volleyball slots

A longtime water volleyball player has sent a letter to the head of the Recreation Department detailing his concern about the potential takeover of coveted playing times at pools in The Villages.

Dan Howard of the Village of Santo Domingo moved to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown in 2007 and was recruited that same year to join an advanced water volleyball group.

“I played for a number of years with Division 2 until December of 2022,” Howard said.

He now plays with water volleyball groups mostly from 1-3 p.m. at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

“D1 and D2 have for many years had the advantage of owning the 1-3 time slot at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. I expect they will own that time slot at Colony for the foreseeable future,” Howard said.

A recent conversation with a water volleyball league board member raised concerns about the takeover of some of those time slots.

“I am very concerned that D3, D4, D5 and Basic may usurp the favorable 1-3 time slots at other pools,” Howard wrote in his letter to John Rohan, head of the Recreation Department.

In particular, Howard is worried those volleyball players want the 1-3 p.m. time slot at Eisenhower.

“As a Village resident and longtime water volleyball player, I find this very unfair. The 1-3 time slot is the best time to play WVB year-round. Why should the league have the right to push us out of the favored time slots? Have the league use less favorable time slots like 11-1 or 3-5,” he wrote in his letter to Rohan.

He said it is a matter of “fairness.”

Are you a water volleyball player? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com.