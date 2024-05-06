74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, May 6, 2024
Vietnam veterans grateful for community support at pancake breakfast

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This past Saturday, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 held it annual pancake breakfast.
The event was held at Bonifay Country Club with over 425 people attending the event. For that we say Thank You. We thank all of our volunteers who made event the success that it was. We thank all of the employees of Bonifay Country Club under the supervision of the general manager Frank. From the generosity of the people attending, we surpassed our goal. Once again, we say THANK YOU to all of those who supported our Chapter and the event.

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036

 

