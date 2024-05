Dan Lovell of the Village of Cason Hammock was thrilled to get his first hole-in-one.

He scored the lucky ace at Hole #3 at the Palmetto Executive Golf Course at 125 yards.

He hit the ball with his 7 iron and the shot was witnessed by his wife Helen and their good friends Mark and Vickie of the Village of Marsh Bend, making it all the more special

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com