Wildwood woman jailed on driving offense after skipping court date

A Wildwood woman was jailed on a driving offense after skipping a court date.

Jennifer Noelia Nieves, 36, was driving a black GMC Terrain at about 8 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 301 when an officer ran the license plate and found the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer found that Nieves’ license was withdrawn on March 10 after she failed to show up for a court date. In addition, she has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended, in 2009 and 2011.

She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.