Duke Energy predicts customers will begin seeing lower bills

Duke Energy’s Florida said its customers will see lower electric bills following the Florida Public Service Commission’s approval of the company’s request to reduce fuel charges on customer bills.

As of result, a typical residential 1,000-kWh monthly customer bill will be reduced by $5.90, or almost 4 percent, with the new rates taking effect beginning in June 2024.

The savings are in addition to the $11.29 monthly decrease, or about 6 percent, that went into effect in January.

Similarly, typical commercial and industrial customers will see a bill decrease between 3.5 and 7.0 percent, varying based on factors such as industry type and differences in customer use patterns.

“Today’s approvals are great news for Florida customers, especially as we get closer to our warmest months,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Duke Energy continues to look for ways to pass on savings to our customers while providing the reliable, increasingly clean power our customers and communities expect.”