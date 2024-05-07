93.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Kenneth Robert Mosher, 81, went to be with the Lord at Sumter Place in The Villages, Florida. Ken was born on April 24, 1942 in Boston, Massachusetts to his parents Hugh Mosher and Elizabeth (Adams) Mosher.

Kenny moved to The Villages, Florida 15 years ago from Aurora, Ohio. He was a Christian and a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood. He was extremely active and belonged to The American Legion of Lady Lake, Vietnam Veterans of America, Masonic Lodge of Wildwood, Sons of the American Revolution, Single Action Shooting Society and a member of The North – South Skirmish Association. He was a retired Group President and in charge of the Personal Computer Division for the LDI Company in Ohio. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Air Force.

Kenny is survived by his loving sons: Ken Mosher, Jr., and his wife Laurie of The Villages, FL, Don Mosher and his wife Kristin of Manahawkin, NJ and Kevin Mosher and his wife Theresa of Sitka, AL; a brother: John Mosher of The Villages, FL; sister: Tisha Downer and her husband Allen of Thorndike, ME; nine loving grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

