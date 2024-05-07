89.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Spruce Creeker arrested after allegedly hitting service tech at dealership

By Staff Report
Frank Arpaia

A Spruce Creeker has been arrested after running into a service technician with his vehicle at a local car dealership.

Frank Arpaia, 82, who lives in the Spruce Creek South retirement community in Summerfield, was in the service lane this past Thursday afternoon at the CDJR Dealership (formerly Bill Bryan) on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park when he apparently became impatient with a service technician, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The native New Yorker began to honk his horn and cuss at the service technician. The technician told Arpaia he would need to leave, but when the service technician began to walk away, Arpaia hit him with his vehicle’s front right bumper. The service technician suffered two swollen knees and sharp pain in his legs.

Arpaia said he may have “slipped” his foot on to the gas pedal. He was was armed with a Black Label 1911 .380-caliber firearm, which was taken by law enforcement for safekeeping.

Arpaia was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

