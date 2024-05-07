Unlicensed driver arrested after presenting Mexican voter ID to police officer

A unlicensed driver was arrested after presenting a Mexican voter identification card to a police officer after cutting off other motorists on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Jose Luis Jasso-Diaz, 20, was driving a black Dodge Challenger at about 8 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Oak Hill Road when he was “changing lanes erratically and cutting in front of other vehicles,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Jasso-Diaz handed the police officer his Mexican voter ID and admitted he did not have a driver’s license issued in the United States. He claimed the vehicle “belonged to a friend.” Jasso-Diaz also “could not provide” his address.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.