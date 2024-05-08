87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
type here...

Driver transported by ambulance from scene of crash at entrance to Oxford Oaks

By David Towns

A woman was transported from the scene of an accident  Tuesday evening on U.S. 301 at the entrance to Oxford Oaks.

Two vehicles collided Tuesday evening on U.S. 301 at the entrance to Oxford Oaks
Two vehicles collided Tuesday evening on U.S. 301 at the entrance to Oxford Oaks.

The woman was headed northbound on U.S. 301 at 6:45 p.m. when she attempted a left turn into the family development, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While making the turn, she crossed into the path of a white van driven by a man with five passengers traveling with him.

The woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. She was also ticketed on a charge of violation of right of way.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Costco location in The Villages will be a nightmare

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is thrilled about the news that Costco is coming to The Villages, but warns that the chosen location would be a nightmare.

Golf courses suffering from lack of care not El Nino

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says that the golf courses in The Villages are suffering from a lack of care and not El Nino. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need the cross to remind us of Christ

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident contends we need the cross to remind us of Christ.

Climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly

A Village of Santo Domingo resident warns that climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly. And it could get worse.

Can everyone please stop with all the complaining?

A Village of St. James resident is fed up with all of the complaining from fellow residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos