Driver transported by ambulance from scene of crash at entrance to Oxford Oaks

A woman was transported from the scene of an accident Tuesday evening on U.S. 301 at the entrance to Oxford Oaks.

The woman was headed northbound on U.S. 301 at 6:45 p.m. when she attempted a left turn into the family development, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While making the turn, she crossed into the path of a white van driven by a man with five passengers traveling with him.

The woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. She was also ticketed on a charge of violation of right of way.