Officials surprised two-year-old path will need to be resurfaced

Amenity Authority Committee members have expressed surprise at a budget request for the resurfacing of a walking path that is less than two years old.

AAC members on Wednesday morning at Savannah Center conducted a thorough review of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

One item that raised eyebrows was the planned $118,500 resurfacing of a walking trail at the First Responders Recreation Center. AAC members pointed out that the path and the recreation center are not quite two years old. The First Responders Recreation Center opened in July 2022.

Mike Harris said there has been a problem with vegetation popping up through the path.

There was not a vote on the budget, as it is still under review. Preliminary approval of the budget should take place in June.