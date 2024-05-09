94.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Buffalo Ridge makes perfect sense for location of Costco

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I think where they are putting Costco makes perfect sense. This way we can use our golf carts to get there, more parking spots. We love our golf carts.

Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill

 

