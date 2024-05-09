Buffalo Ridge makes perfect sense for location of Costco

To the Editor:
I think where they are putting Costco makes perfect sense. This way we can use our golf carts to get there, more parking spots. We love our golf carts.
Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill
