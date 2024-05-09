94.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 9, 2024
type here...

Greenskeepers should take a trip over to Hacienda course

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

With all the talk about poor conditions I think it would be good to point out one course that is taking pride in their work. Played Hacienda today. Fairways had grass and the greens had a nice collar and the greens were almost perfect. To me, the secret is not cutting the grass almost to the soil. To get grass above ground, you need a good root system. I believe our greens keepers should take a trip to Hacienda and learn from the pros. It is not a weather related issue. Great work, Hacienda.

Glenn Carlson
Village of Osceola Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Buffalo Ridge makes perfect sense for location of Costco

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that putting Costco at Buffalo Ridge Plaza makes perfect sense.

Villager offers simple solution for $1.7 million golf maintenance building

A Village of Winifred resident is offering a “very simple solution” with regard to the controversy over a proposed resident-funded $1.7 million maintenance facility for a contractor’s equipment at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course.

Give credit where credit is due

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident says he was thrilled with the condition of a golf course he recently played.

You cannot impose your views on others

A resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter wades into the Little White Cross dispute in a Letter to the Editor.

Not enough time slots for water volleyball

A water volleyball player, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests there are not enough time slots to accommodate the popular sport.

Photos