Greenskeepers should take a trip over to Hacienda course

To the Editor:

With all the talk about poor conditions I think it would be good to point out one course that is taking pride in their work. Played Hacienda today. Fairways had grass and the greens had a nice collar and the greens were almost perfect. To me, the secret is not cutting the grass almost to the soil. To get grass above ground, you need a good root system. I believe our greens keepers should take a trip to Hacienda and learn from the pros. It is not a weather related issue. Great work, Hacienda.

Glenn Carlson

Village of Osceola Hills