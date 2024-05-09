S.D. governor still bound for The Villages despite imploding book tour

The governor of South Dakota is still expected to appear Monday in The Villages despite an imploding book tour.

Gov. Kristi Noem will be signing copies of her book, “No Going Back,” in the event to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 13 at Rohan Recreation Center. The $50 admission includes a copy of Noem’s book. VIP packages are available to meet Gov. Noem and get a signed copy of her book. Learn more at https://villagersfortrump47.com/trump-event/gov-kristi-noem-rally-book-signing/

A spokesman for Villagers for Trump confirmed Thursday that Noem is still coming to The Villages even though she has canceled a number of appearances elsewhere in the country.

Noem has taken heat for writing about shooting her 14-month-old dog and what appears to be a fictitious tale about meeting North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. An animal welfare group in The Villages has vowed to show up at Noem’s event here.

Noem had appeared to be near the top of the short list for a vice presidential running mate for Donald Trump. However, many political pundits have said Noem’s chances of landing on the ticket are now greatly diminished. She has dismissed such speculation and reporting on her book as “fake news.”