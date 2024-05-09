Stephen George Kitcoff

Stephen George Kitcoff, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 27, 2024. In the days preceding his death, he watched several of his favorite movies while he bravely fought a hard battle to recover from pneumonia.

Steve was born to Kit and Helen Kitcoff on June 23, 1949, in Racine, Wisconsin. He lived his childhood in Racine and his teenage years in Lisle, Illinois. Steve attended Lisle Sr. High and was president of his graduating class in 1967. While attending Western University, Steve enlisted in the Military during the Vietnam War. He chose the US Army, was trained as a top security communications expert and received several citations and medals including two Bronze Service Stars while stationed in Vietnam. When asked why he chose the Army, Steve said it was because he didn’t like the uniforms the Navy wore!

After being honorably discharged Steve returned to college at Northern Illinois University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. Professionally, Steve began his career in sales, met many of his life-long friends throughout his career and lived all over the United States with his jobs. Steve loved his country; he was a fierce defender of the constitution and was a member of organizations such as the NRA, The Heritage Foundation, Restore American Liberty and several others that defend free speech and the right to bear arms. Steve often wrote to Congressmen and Senators about important issues of the day. In that light, he received a wonderful letter from First Lady Melania Trump in response to a letter he wrote to her and proudly displayed the letter in his living room.

Steve was a wonderful brother, uncle and friend who was kind to everyone. You could always count on receiving a birthday or holiday card from him and he generously helped others in need. Steve always watched out for us and supported us whenever we needed advice, or he would patiently listen to us while we labored on about some issue we were dealing with. When we would travel for work or pleasure, he always checked in with us to ensure we were safe. And Steve never compromised his ethics, morals and values for whatever the popular trend of the day was; Steve always stayed true to himself and his Christian upbringing.



Steve was a big foodie who loved pizza or a burger and a beer. He enjoyed experimenting with and sharing recipes and he loved dessert, especially Kringle and truffles from his favorite chocolatier, Euphoria Chocolates. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed a good debate. He enjoyed going to the movies and had a great collection of DVDs that he watched repeatedly. Steve played the trumpet in high school and enjoyed listening to country music because it was lyrical and he enjoyed classical music; Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini was his favorite concerto. And on clear nights you could find Steve gazing into the night sky looking for UFOs. He often talked about sighting them in Chicago and other locations where others often confirmed the sightings.

Steve’s final months were spent in Florida with his sister Terri where he thoroughly enjoyed listening to music, going to movies and concerts and to parties with friends and neighbors. He is predeceased by his Father Kit, his Mother Helen and Brother Mike (Tracey), and is survived by his sisters Sharon (Scott), Debbie and Terri, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve’s warm smile and sparkling blue eyes filled a room and put a smile on everyone’s face. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who appreciated his friendship, kindness, sense of humor and laughter