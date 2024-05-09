92.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Villagers want wall to shield them from looming apartment complex

By Meta Minton

Villagers want a privacy wall to shield them from a looming new apartment complex.

In 2023, a Griffin Road resident and several neighbors who reside along Tarrson Boulevard, voiced safety and security concerns regarding the approved apartment complex that will  be constructed in the wooded area across from their properties on Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages. Residents said it is a high traffic area with safety concerns, adding that there have been multiple thefts and that neighbors currently feel very exposed with just a four-board wooden fence barrier.

Residents of The Villages fear this four board fence will not provide adequate protection and privacy when a new apartment complex is built next door
Residents of The Villages fear this four-board fence will not provide adequate protection and privacy when a new apartment complex is built next door.

The Amenity Authority Committee is considering building a 6-foot tan PVC privacy wall at the request of residents. The cost of the fence would be roughly $140,000 along with $4,428 per year in maintenance, such as pressure washing.

AAC member Sandy Mott, a longtime resident of The Villages, said she has sympathy for the residents who did not foresee a large neighboring apartment building in their future.

“It’s going to be noisy. It’s going to be an invasion of privacy. I have concerns about this,” Mott said.

However, fellow AAC member Don Deakin said he is wary of setting a precedent and receiving similar requests.

The problem of “new neighbors” is very real for many Villagers, including those worried about fence jumpers getting into their neighborhood pools and a Village of Caroline couple fighting to keep a stockade-style fence they built due to excessive speeding traffic and rapid development headed their way.

Do you think The Villages has a responsibility to provide walls to protect residents from growth outside the yellow lines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown? Share your thoughts a letters@villages-news.com

