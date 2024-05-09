Virginia Zimmerman

Virginia Zimmerman, 90, passed away peacefully April 26, 2024 at her residence in Wildwood, FL surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Richard Fuleky.

Virginia was born at home in a small farmhouse in northern Missouri just outside Modena on August 29, 1933. After graduating from Princeton High School, she went to Chillicothe Business School before moving to Kansas City for work. On April 5, 1955 she married the love of her life, Billy Gene Zimmerman, while he was home on leave from the Navy. After Bill retired from the Navy in 1973, they moved back to Kansas City, before retiring to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1988. After a few years of living on the water, they built a new house on Indian Rock Golf Course in Laurie, MO.

During their retirement years, Ginnie and Bill quickly fell in love with square dancing, meeting so many new friends and they all began wintering in southern Texas so they could dance the days away. Ginnie, being an amazing seamstress made many beautiful outfits to wear to all their dances. Ginnie’s other favorite things were penny slot machines, feeding all her hummingbirds and just making friends anywhere she went.

A few years after Bill passed away, Ginnie moved to Anthem, AZ, just north of Phoenix, to be close to her daughter and son-in-law. In 2021, all three relocated to Florida.

Ginnie was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan and could always be spotted during football season wearing her favorite lucky red Chiefs shirt to cheer them on. Ginnie’s biggest life’s blessing was her great-granddaughter, Madeline, born June 2022. Ginnie cherished their FaceTime calls and Madeline’s daily pictures which she loved to share with her friends at American House senior living.

Ginnie is survived by her daughter, Diane Fuleky (Rick); granddaughters, Michelle Harnick (Norm) and Haley Zimmerman; great-granddaughter, Madeline Harnick; sister, Norma Campbell (Bill) along with many nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Kidwell-Garber cemetery in Laurie, MO at a later date.