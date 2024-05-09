Woman with long criminal history arrested when caught behind wheel

A woman with a long criminal history was arrested on a felony charge when she was caught behind the wheel of a pickup.

Valerie Jeanne Petters, 53, of Wildwood, was driving a silver Chevrolet pickup at about 9 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Edwards Road when an officer received an alert on an automated license plate reader indicating that the truck’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Petters claimed she was unaware of the suspension. The officer told her the suspension was due to an unpaid traffic ticket. The officer also found that Petters has had eight previous convictions for driving while license suspended, between 2001 and 2023.

Petters was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. The Waukegan, Ill. native was released after posting $2,500 bond. Her truck was towed from the scene.

Petters has had numerous other arrests:

• She was arrested Oct. 10 after using Kool-Aid barcodes to scan for higher priced items at Walmart.

• She was was arrested in 2022 after hiding in a truck after she was suspected of shoplifting at Rural King in Leesburg.

• In 2021, Petters was sentenced to 12 months probation but landed back in jail four days later after violating her probation.