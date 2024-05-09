94.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 9, 2024
type here...

Woman with long criminal history arrested when caught behind wheel

By Staff Report
Valerie Petters
Valerie Petters

A woman with a long criminal history was arrested on a felony charge when she was caught behind the wheel of a pickup.

Valerie Jeanne Petters, 53, of Wildwood, was driving a silver Chevrolet pickup at about 9 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Edwards Road when an officer received an alert on an automated license plate reader indicating that the truck’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Petters claimed she was unaware of the suspension. The officer told her the suspension was due to an unpaid traffic ticket. The officer also found that Petters has had eight previous convictions for driving while license suspended, between 2001 and 2023.

Petters was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. The Waukegan, Ill. native was released after posting $2,500 bond. Her truck was towed from the scene.

Petters has had numerous other arrests:

She was arrested Oct. 10 after using Kool-Aid barcodes to scan for higher priced items at Walmart.

• She was was arrested in 2022 after hiding in a truck after she was suspected of shoplifting at Rural King in Leesburg.

• In 2021, Petters was sentenced to 12 months probation but landed back in jail four days later after violating her probation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Greenskeepers should take a trip over to Hacienda course

A Village of Osceola Hills reader was impressed with the conditions at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. He is encouraging greens keepers at other courses to go over to Hacienda and take a few notes.

Buffalo Ridge makes perfect sense for location of Costco

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that putting Costco at Buffalo Ridge Plaza makes perfect sense.

Villager offers simple solution for $1.7 million golf maintenance building

A Village of Winifred resident is offering a “very simple solution” with regard to the controversy over a proposed resident-funded $1.7 million maintenance facility for a contractor’s equipment at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course.

Give credit where credit is due

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident says he was thrilled with the condition of a golf course he recently played.

You cannot impose your views on others

A resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter wades into the Little White Cross dispute in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos