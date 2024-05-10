83.9 F
The Villages
Friday, May 10, 2024
A big thank you for an unknown Good Samaritan!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This past Saturday morning, I lost my Amazon Fire tablet. I suspect it fell out of my golf cart’s back basket during my daily commute. At some point, an unknown person apparently found it on the roadside on Viola Court and figured out who it belonged to (probably from my name on the lock screen). They turned the tablet over to one of my neighbors, who returned it to me on Monday, still in perfect condition.
To the mystery individual: plenty of other people would’ve either kept the device for themselves, or resold it. Though I don’t know your name, I’d like to say thank you for restoring my faith in humanity.

Ben Douthett
Village of Dunedin

 

