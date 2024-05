To the Editor:

Joe Biden thinks he knows better than the Israeli War Cabinet how to fight Hamas terrorists. He is withholding certain munitions at the very time that Hamas is nearly defeated. He claimed that America would stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel in an iron-clad partnership but that was a lie.

He betrayed Afghanistan and now he’s betrayed Israel. There’s a price to pay for that. I will remember in November.

James McGregor

Village of Pinellas