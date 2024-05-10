Margaret Claire Miller died in her home, May 3,2024. She was 70 years old.

Peggy is survived by her children, Frank W, Miller IV, Lindsey Nicole Hendrick; her five grandchildren, all residing in North Tampa, FL; and her husband Frank W, Miller III living in the Villages FL.

Peggy was born on December 7, 1953 in Bayonne, N.J. to Henry and Mary Richardson along with her two brothers Bobby, Michael and Sister Patty. Peggy attended Jersey City State College, graduating with a bachelor degree in Sociology. Peggy began her work career as a Dental Assistant followed by a Real Estate Appraiser.

Peggy met her husband Frank at the Jersey Shore and 2 years later they were married in 1978. They lived happily for 8 years in a lakefront home on Lake Hopatcong N.J. Frank and Peggy moved to Florida in 1986 and lived in Tierra Verde, FL. Soon thereafter Peggy realized her true purpose in life which was to raise 2 children.

Peggy set about teaching them the compassion, hard work, and skill that would forge their eventual successful careers. Her surviving children remember her as a caring woman and a patient mother who encouraged them to think on their own and pursue their goals. She also cared very much about her 5 grandchildren even though the 4 ½ years battle with her illness prevented her from spending more time with them.

In addition Peggy loved Hiking, Golf, Traveling, and a nice dinner sharing a bottle of wine. She holds the unique sole accomplishment in the family of a hole in one playing Golf. She enjoyed life to the fullest.

She passed away peacefully in her home after a very rapid decline in her health at the end of her 4 ½ year battle. She will be remembered as a loving mother and a Mimi to her grandchildren. She will never be forgotten and missed very much.