Opening up Priority Pools a bad idea

To the Editor:

Once again, the Developer wants to pass more expenses onto the homeowners. Yes, renovating Paradise Recreation Center and its family pool is long overdue, but opening up Priority Pools isn’t the answer. What about all the people who have paid for access to Priority Pools? Oftentimes, people pay for access to a Priority Pool that is in their neighborhood because the want the upgrade to only use the upgraded pool in their community and have little to no desire to use the other Priority Pools.

All we hear is how the Developer wants to pass on the costs to the AAC. Do they plan on refunding what people paid to use the Priority Pools? I’d hold out my hand for my refund, but I’m sure that would be a waste of time.

Leave the Priority Pools alone. There are other community pools that should pick up the slack.

Wayne Bentley

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens