Plastic cover on roof latest problem at abandoned home in The Villages

A plastic cover on a roof is the latest problem at an abandoned property in The Villages.

The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The home was owned by Billy and Carolyn Mann, who are both deceased. They purchased the home in 2003 for $118,500. The mortgage is held by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The problem home has been the subject of three previous public hearings due to weeds, overgrown grass, mold on the driveway and overgrown hedges.

In March, a complaint was received about a plastic cover on the roof at the home. Community Standards has reached out to the property management company responsible for the upkeep at the home through HUD. Community Standards has not received a response.

The board found that the plastic cover is a deed compliance violation and fines will be imposed if it is not removed.

The home has already been fined more than $37,000. None of the fines have been paid.