90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 10, 2024
type here...

Village of Richmond resident contends alligators terrible at hide and seek

By Staff Report

Kendra Summers of the Village of Richmond contends alligators are terrible at hide and seek. She submitted a photo as evidence.

Kendra Summers shot this photo of an alligator trying to blend in at a pond
Kendra Summers shot this photo of an alligator trying to blend in at a pond.

In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Opening up Priority Pools a bad idea

A Priority Pools member objects to the idea of opening up the paid premium pools to non-members. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A big thank you for an unknown Good Samaritan!

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is grateful to an unknown Good Samaritan who has restored his faith in humanity.

Joe Biden’s betrayal of Israel

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas resident accuses President Biden of breaking his promise to Israel.

Greenskeepers should take a trip over to Hacienda course

A Village of Osceola Hills reader was impressed with the conditions at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. He is encouraging greens keepers at other courses to go over to Hacienda and take a few notes.

Buffalo Ridge makes perfect sense for location of Costco

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that putting Costco at Buffalo Ridge Plaza makes perfect sense.

Photos