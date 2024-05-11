89.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Deputies taser convicted felon after wild ride in stolen pickup

By Staff Report
George Parks
A convicted felon suspected of stealing a pickup was tasered after he was chased down by law enforcement.

George Parks, 27, of Ocala, was driving a silver Ford F-150 pickup at about 1 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted the pickup which had been reported stolen the previous day in Marion County. The truck was in the area of U.S. 301 and County Road 124A when the deputy, with the assistance of a Wildwood Police Department officer, tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, the stolen pickup began traveling southbound in the northbound lane of travel and into oncoming traffic on U.S. 301. Because there was heavy traffic on U.S. 301, the chase was ended in accordance with agency policy.

The deputy soon received word the pickup had been ditched behind DeSantis Heating & Air Conditioning. After abandoning the pickup, Parks fled on foot and jumped a fence. He was spotted on County Road 124 and refused to obey commands to stop. He was tasered and taken into custody.

A search of the stolen truck turned up a backpack which contained Parks’ Florida identification card, his birth certificate and a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun with a fully loaded magazine.

Parks has a long criminal history in Florida and is currently on probation in the State of Indiana.

He was taken into custody on multiple charges and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

