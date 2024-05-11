79.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 11, 2024
DUI suspect who drank at Brownwood found in car in coned construction area

By Staff Report
A drunk driving suspect who admitted she had been drinking at Brownwood Paddock Square was found in her car in a coned construction area on State Road 44.

Macey Shoemaker, 22, of Ocala, was discovered late Thursday night in a red Dodge Durango in a coned off construction area near the intersection of State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle was running.

Her speech was slurred and it appeared she had been drinking.

“I am too intoxicated to be driving,” Shoemaker told a deputy.

She said she’d met up with a friend at Brownwood and had two cosmopolitans and a shot of Tito’s vodka.

She was asked to rate herself on a scale of 1 to 10 with 1 being sober and 10 being heavily intoxicated. She rated herself as a 6.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .250 and .254 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $750 bond.

