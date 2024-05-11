89.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 11, 2024
type here...

Golfer gets second hole-in-one since moving to The Villages

By Staff Report

Gary Pratt of the Village of Palo Alto was thrilled to make his second hole-in-one since moving to The Villages and taking up golf four years ago.

Villager Gary Pratt recently got his second hole in one
Villager Gary Pratt recently got his second hole-in-one.

The lucky shot was at 139 yards with a 5 iron at Hole #9 at the De La Vista Executive Course. The shot was witnessed by Steve Gerwin of the Village of Hacienda East, who is also the person who encouraged Pratt to take up golf.

Pratt’s first hole-in-one was in 2021 at Hole #6 at Hilltop Executive Golf Course at a distance of 120 yards.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Opening Priority Pools to all Villagers a slap in the face to paying members

A Villager who has been a Priority Pool member for more than 20 years believes opening up the pools to non-members would be a slap in the face to those who pay for access.

What is the message of the little white cross?

A reader from the Village of Country Club Hills wonders if we’ve lost sight of Jesus’ message in the debate over the little white crosses in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It’s an outrage to those who pay for Priority Pools

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that she is adamantly opposed to opening Priority Pools during the Paradise Recreation Center renovation.

Opening up Priority Pools a bad idea

A Priority Pools member objects to the idea of opening up the paid premium pools to non-members. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A big thank you for an unknown Good Samaritan!

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is grateful to an unknown Good Samaritan who has restored his faith in humanity.

Photos