Golfer gets second hole-in-one since moving to The Villages

Gary Pratt of the Village of Palo Alto was thrilled to make his second hole-in-one since moving to The Villages and taking up golf four years ago.

The lucky shot was at 139 yards with a 5 iron at Hole #9 at the De La Vista Executive Course. The shot was witnessed by Steve Gerwin of the Village of Hacienda East, who is also the person who encouraged Pratt to take up golf.

Pratt’s first hole-in-one was in 2021 at Hole #6 at Hilltop Executive Golf Course at a distance of 120 yards.

