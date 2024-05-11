Huge Ramon Buchanan

82.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 11, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Buchanan, Huge, 90 of Lady Lake, Florida passed away Friday, May 10, 2024.

He was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. Huge was a United States AirForce Veteran and is survived by his wife of 55 year, Yola, daughter Katherine; son, Greg; grandsons, Alex, and his wife Anna, and Andrew.

Funeral Services with Military Honors will be at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell, Florida Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Anyone wishing to join the procession may meet at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake at 11:00 a.m.

