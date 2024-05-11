Interview at bowling alley leads to tampering arrest in child sex abuse case

A Lady Lake woman who was interviewed at a bowling alley in The Villages has been arrested on a charge of tampering in a child sex abuse investigation.

Susanne Mosley, 58, who lives at 2934 Griffin View Drive, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of tampering in a felony proceeding.

A child who was the victim of the sexual abuse disclosed the incidents that occurred earlier this year in Marion County. The child was interviewed by a forensic investigator after school officials became aware of what happened.

A series of text messages showed that Mosley tried to minimize and explain away the incidents in an effort to derail the investigation. A warrant was issued after a MCSO detective interviewed Mosley on April 24 at Fiesta Bowl in The Villages. During the interview, Mosley admitted directing the child “not to speak with anyone” and that she was “protecting the suspect,” according to the report.

She was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.