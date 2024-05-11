It’s an outrage to those who pay for Priority Pools

To the Editor:

The idea of opening three Priority Pools to all residents because Paradise Pool requires renovation is an outrage to those of us that PAY to have access to these pools. First, the Village of Glenbrook and Village of Belle Aire don’t even have neighborhood pools like most Villages do. For our convenience, we pay for Priority access. What I don’t understand is why does the Developer feel they need to open access to Priority Pools when there are numerous neighborhood pools that those residents can utilize during the renovation.

We enjoy the less-crowded environment of Priority Pools and that is why we pay for the membership. If the Developer insists on moving forward with this, it makes more sense to open ONLY the Orange Blossom Pool for the residents that reside on the Historic Side.

Kimberly Bohms

Village of Glenbrook