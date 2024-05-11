James Paul Sparaco

The Villages, Florida, James Paul Sparaco passed away May 8, 2024. He would have celebrated his 87th birthday on May 27.

He grew up in Brooklyn, New York and raised his family with his wife, Marion, in Hazlet, New Jersey, before ultimately retiring to the Village of Polo Ridge in 2000. He was immensely proud of his Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, neighborhood and his Catholic roots at St. Bernadette’s parish. He carried his faith throughout his life, most recently at St. Timothy’s.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary Sparaco, and his sister, Anita Simak.

Jim always had a smile for friends and strangers alike. He loved living in The Villages and working at different events on the squares, directing golf carts at the polo field, and attending Polo Ridge Club meetings. He served as a leader in the Knights of Columbus for many years among other volunteer endeavors. While raising his family in New Jersey, Jim was a volunteer fireman and a scout leader.

Jim loved sports. He grew up playing baseball and basketball, and stickball in the streets of Bay Ridge. Being from New York, Jim was an avid fan of the NY Giants, Mets, and Rangers. He loved to golf, especially with his weekly crew in The Villages and with his grandchildren when they came to visit. Traveling was another of Jim’s passions. He and Marion enjoyed many trips with friends to various locales, always having great stories of their adventures to share when they returned.

Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Marion; his sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Katherine Sparaco, Peter and Kristin Sparaco, and his daughter, Theresa Clarke. He was Pop to seven grandchildren that he adored: Kevin and Kaitlin Clarke, Sean and Rachel Clarke, and Dylan, Sydney, and Zackary Sparaco. His nieces and nephews will remember him as “Uncle Jimmy,” who always had a hug and a silly joke to share. His family is grateful for all of his friends, especially his wonderful neighbors in Polo Ridge.

A Visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Service Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 Monday 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a vigil service beginning at 3:30 p.m.

A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

Interment with military will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens of Leesburg, FL. A reception will be held at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center immediately following the internment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.