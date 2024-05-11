Opening Priority Pools to all Villagers a slap in the face to paying members

To the Editor:

This is a totally misguided approach to a made up situation. The Paradise pool is a family pool and there are a number of family pools in closer proximity to the Historic Side of The Villages than Glenview and Lopez priority pools. As a member of Priority Pools for 20+ years; opening Priority Pool access to all Villagers is a slap in the face to all of us that have monetarily supported the system through the years. P.S. We did not get a partial refund of our priority pool membership when the Developer bulldozed Hacienda Hills!

Thomas Martin

Greenbriar Villas