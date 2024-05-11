89.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 11, 2024
type here...

Opening Priority Pools to all Villagers a slap in the face to paying members

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is a totally misguided approach to a made up situation. The Paradise pool is a family pool and there are a number of family pools in closer proximity to the Historic Side of The Villages than Glenview and Lopez priority pools. As a member of Priority Pools for 20+ years; opening Priority Pool access to all Villagers is a slap in the face to all of us that have monetarily supported the system through the years. P.S. We did not get a partial refund of our priority pool membership when the Developer bulldozed Hacienda Hills!

Thomas Martin
Greenbriar Villas

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What is the message of the little white cross?

A reader from the Village of Country Club Hills wonders if we’ve lost sight of Jesus’ message in the debate over the little white crosses in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It’s an outrage to those who pay for Priority Pools

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that she is adamantly opposed to opening Priority Pools during the Paradise Recreation Center renovation.

Opening up Priority Pools a bad idea

A Priority Pools member objects to the idea of opening up the paid premium pools to non-members. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A big thank you for an unknown Good Samaritan!

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is grateful to an unknown Good Samaritan who has restored his faith in humanity.

Joe Biden’s betrayal of Israel

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas resident accuses President Biden of breaking his promise to Israel.

Photos