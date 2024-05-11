89.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Osceola Hills recreation center and adult pool will be closed Monday

By Staff Report

The Osceola Hills Neighborhood Recreation Area and adult pool will be closed for maintenance on Monday, May 13.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Burnsed Recreation Center at (352) 674-8430.

