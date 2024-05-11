Supervisor contends deed compliance violation ‘too picky’

A Community Development District 3 supervisor voted against taking action against an out-of-compliance property in The Villages, claiming the violation was “too picky.”

The property in question is located at 1920 Peachtree Ave. in the Valdosta Villas in the Village of Belle Aire.

The property was purchased in 2000 by John Thomas Cartledge Jr. and Mary Ann Cartledge. He died in 2022 at age 86. He married Mary after the death of his first wife in 1988. Mary Ann Cartledge’s status is not known.

A complaint was filed with Community Standards in October about weeds in the landscaping bed. A man identified as the son of the owner said he would rectify the situation. On Oct. 30 the property was brought into compliance.

In March, another complaint about the weeds was lodged after the weeds popped up again. Community Standards followed the proper procedure of giving notice to the homeowner. When the weeds remained, Community Standards made direct contact with the son on May 1 and he said would take care of the problem. As of Wednesday, the property remained out of compliance.

Staff had recommended finding the property owner in violation and labeling the weeds a “re-occurring violation.” Doing so will shorten the process that Community Standards must follow and the property does not need to come back before the board for the same violation.

During the public hearing, CDD 3 supervisors heard testimony and viewed photographs of the violation.

Supervisor Steffan Franklin looked at the photos and said he believed Community Standards was being “too picky.”

Supervisor Gail Lazenby had a different concern.

“I don’t want to see the son come back and ask that we waive the fines,” he said.

Ultimately, the board 4-1 to follow Community Standards’ recommendation to find the property in violation and consider the weeds a re-occurring violation. Franklin cast the lone dissenting vote.