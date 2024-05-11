79.1 F
Villager with out-of-compliance lawn can’t be reached by Community Standards

By Meta Minton

A Villager with an out-of-compliance lawn can’t be reached by Community Standards.

A public hearing was held Friday at Savannah Center in front of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors regarding the home of Karen Lewis at 1713 Carrera Drive in De La Vista North.

This photo presented as evidence at the public hearing showed the out of compliance lawn at 1713 Carrera Drive
This photo presented as evidence at the public hearing showed the out-of-compliance lawn at 1713 Carrera Drive.

A complaint about overgrown weeds was lodged Feb. 15 with Community Standards.

Community Standards has tried several times to reach the homeowner, in person, by phone and by email. Lewis’ voice mailbox has been full, emails were not returned and no one answered the door. Notices about Friday’s public hearing were sent via regular mail and certified mail.

The board voted to give Lewis seven days to bring her lawn into compliance. If she fails to do so, she will be fined an immediate $150 with $50 daily fines to follow until the property is brought into compliance. The District will service the lawn, but will charge Lewis $250 each time it is maintained.

