What is the message of the little white cross?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why is it all a sudden that if you’re a Christian you’re spewing hate? Jesus loves everyone, sinner or saint … I know I will have no regrets when I meet my maker. Will you?

Roxanne Firkey
Village of Country Club Hills

 

