What is the message of the little white cross?

To the Editor:
Why is it all a sudden that if you’re a Christian you’re spewing hate? Jesus loves everyone, sinner or saint … I know I will have no regrets when I meet my maker. Will you?
Roxanne Firkey
Village of Country Club Hills
